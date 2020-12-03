IND vs AUS | Don’t think there is any white-ball team in the world that wouldn’t want Maxwell, insists Michael Vaughan

After terrific performances from Glenn Maxwell in the ODI series against India, Michael Vaughan has insisted that there is not a single white-ball team that wouldn’t want Maxwell in their lineup. He added that Australia have found Maxwell’s role in last 15 overs and they won’t be meddling with it.

After his flop stint in IPL 2020, Glenn Maxwell came out all guns blazing in the recently concluded ODI series against India as the explosive all-rounder notched up 167 runs in three matches, which included 11 sixes and 12 fours. 45, 63*, and 59 were the scores of Maxwell as he destroyed Indian bowlers with the strike rate of 194.19, his best in any series so far, helping his team grab the series 2-1.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan after his brilliant performances the Australian all-rounder is sure to get big bucks in the IPL mega ahead for the 2021 season, irrespective of the quiet season he had in the UAE this year. He reckoned that the Australian team have found the right spot for Mawell and will not be looking to meddle with it.

“I don’t think there is any white-ball team in the world that wouldn’t want Maxwell. I’m pretty sure next time in the IPL auction, most of the teams will look for Maxwell. Look what Australia have done, they have found the right place for him – at no. 7, and I don’t think they’ll move him too much unless obviously, they get off to the fliers,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“I think they have found his role in the last 15 overs. They feel that’s when he is at his best when he can go out there and pretty much go from ball one. That’s when is he is having his most effects.”

Impressed by the fielding skills of Maxwell, Vaughan reckoned that the Australian goes out to bat with 10 runs already to his name as he sure to save that many runs in the field. He believes that Maxwell is going to be pretty consistent for Australia in the coming years.

“I think his fielding is pretty much guaranteed that he is going to probably save 5 to 10 runs in the field. So, he is already in my eyes when he goes out to bat, on 10. I mention that most of the batsmen start on nought, Maxwell starts on 10 because he is that good in the field,” he said.

“As I said there is no team in the world that wouldn’t want Glenn Maxwell with what he brings all around. His love for the game and I don’t see people realizing how much of cricket tragic he is. He absolutely idealizes and adores the game. Now he has found his mojo for the Aussie one-day side. I feel he is going to have a consistent time over the next couple of years for Australia.”