VIDEO | Shardul ‘golden-arm’ Thakur gives a starry send-off to Moises Henriques

However, the introduction of Shardul Thakur, timely by Virat Kohli found the back of the man in a purple patch - Steve Smith which put Australia in a position of trouble in the innings, at 56/2, chasing 303 for a victory and a whitewash over India. After Smith walked back to the hut, state-mate Moises Henriques battled his way against the Indian bowlers, who seemed to have found their right touch after two off days in the field. Finch, on the other hand, continued to ride his luck as Indian fielders were hesitant to see the back of him.