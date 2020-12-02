VIDEO | Finch’s ‘timely’ review sends off in-form Kohli gifting Hazlewood his prized wicket

After winning the toss for the first time in several months, a jubilant Virat Kohli immediately opted to bat against Australia in the third ODI of the series. While they made four changes, nothing seemed more pronounced than Shubman Gill, at the top of the order, who made an immediate impact with his batting. While Dhawan gifted his wicket to Sean Abbott, Virat Kohli and Gill ensured that India kept the run-rate ticking, as India crossed the 80-run mark with relative ease.