Twitter reacts to Glenn ‘switch’ Maxwell smoking Kuldeep Yadav for a humungous six

When Glenn Maxwell takes his guard, he takes it as a right-hander but eventually when he tonks the ball beyond the boundary, he ends up as a left-hander. Yes, that’s exactly how it went about when Maxwell’s switch-hit off Kuldeep Yadav went a long mile to get to a 100m during the third ODI.
Speechless!
He is dealing it with sixes..🔥 #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS #Maxwell #KLRahul #KXIP pic.twitter.com/bh6KmJf6ZT— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) December 2, 2020
Maxwell when he lines up for switch hit: NO MAXI TOO RISKY— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) December 2, 2020
Maxwell when he nails it: YES MAXI#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS
That's monsterous hit from Maxi..
Ridiculous. Maxi👏👏— Viki (@srviki697) December 2, 2020
Definitely yesssss!
Mr Incredible— Atul (@atulmo) December 2, 2020
Connection & timing 😍
Maxwell and his switch hits! 😍#AUSvsIND— Seri Moodu (@SeshadriIyer8) December 2, 2020
Take a bow, Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell in the ODI series:— Bharadwaj (@beardedcurious) December 2, 2020
45(19)
63*(29)
59(38)
- 167 runs.
- 83.50 average.
- 2 fifty.
- 194.18 strike rate.
- 12 fours.
- 11 sixes.
Unbelievable series for Maxwell.
KL Rahul is waiting at the gate!
Maxwell, couldn’t hit a single six in UAE in the IPL, now hitting 100m sixes on reverse sweeps in Australia 🤣 https://t.co/JUJtrABwWl— Azlan Mahmood (@azlanmahmood1) December 2, 2020
