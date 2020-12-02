 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Glenn ‘switch’ Maxwell smoking Kuldeep Yadav for a humungous six

    Maxwell switch-hit against India

    Getty

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:48 PM

    When Glenn Maxwell takes his guard, he takes it as a right-hander but eventually when he tonks the ball beyond the boundary, he ends up as a left-hander. Yes, that’s exactly how it went about when Maxwell’s switch-hit off Kuldeep Yadav went a long mile to get to a 100m during the third ODI.

    Speechless!

    That's monsterous hit from Maxi..

    Definitely yesssss!

    Connection & timing 😍

    Take a bow, Maxwell

    KL Rahul is waiting at the gate!

