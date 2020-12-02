SA vs ENG | Wicket played really well and that was to my advantage, states Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan, who scored adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning 99, stated that the wicket played really well and that helped him gain momentum against South African bowlers. He added that Jos Buttler didn’t start off well but the left-hander’s momentum helped the flow of the partnership.

Riding on Dawid Malan’s incredible unbeaten 99 off 47 deliveries, England saw to it that South Africa never had a chance to come back into the chance as they wrapped up the series 3-0 and with that staged another one of their dominating performances, winning the match by 9 wickets with 14 balls left. Chasing the target of 192, Jos Buttler too played well for his unbeaten 46-ball 67 to help his team get over the rope without any fuzz with Jason Roy being the only wicket to fall.

Left-hander Malan stated that it was a really good wicket to bat on and that helped him get momentum during his knock.

“Very happy that the last two innings I wasn't hitting as well as I'd like, but this time I really got some momentum. The wicket played really well and that was to my advantage. Jos started really, credit to him, but it was skidding really nicely onto the bat and it was a lot of fun to play,” Malan said after receiving the Man of the Match award.

Buttler struggled initially to get going as he was not able to time the ball as well as he would have liked to. Malan pointed out that his momentum helped the flow of runs while his partnership with Buttler.

“Jos didn't start as quickly as he would have liked but I had the momentum and took the pressure off of him, and that ebbed and flowed over the course of the partnership. I play the same way everytime, sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't. I have the power and it's just about applying myself,” he said.

Interestingly, while batting on 98, Malan took a single while his team required only one run and failed to reach his hundred. He quipped that he didn’t know about his hundred and maybe should go back to Math class.

“I honestly should've known about the hundred, I did, but I went for the single either way. MAYBE I should go back to math class,” he added.