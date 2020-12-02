IND vs AUS | Thought we fought really well; Starc will be ready for the T20Is, claims Aaron Finch

After the loss against India, Aaron Finch has claimed that according to him his team fought really well to take the game deep and praised the performance from Ashton Agar with the ball. He added that it was nice to see the top order contributing along with Glenn Maxwell’s brilliant cameos.

Although India won the match, Australia were in the match almost till the end with Glenn Maxwell at the crease, who absolutely bludgeoned Indian bowlers all over the park for his 38-ball 59, making a cracker of a contest in the dead rubber. Initially, it was Aaron Finch who paved the way for Australia while chasing the target of 303, scoring 82-ball 75 to keep the chase alive but in the end, the Australian team fell short by 13 runs.

For India, it was Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, who rescued the team after they lingering on 152 for 5, making a 150 run partnership for the sixth wicket to take India to the score of 302. Skipper Finch insisted that his team fought really well and it was the Pandya-Jadeja partnership that made the difference in the end.

“I thought we fought really well. It was a great partnership between Hardik and Jadeja. If we got one of those wickets, we could have chased 240 max,” Finch said in the post-match interview.

In the bowling department, Ashton Agar, who was added to the team for this match, was really impressive with the ball, picking up 2 wickets for 44 runs. Finch stated that he was happy with the impact that the spinners had against India. He added that it was nice to see the batting lineup coming together to score some big runs for the team.

“Agar bowled beautifully, it was a good day in terms of the changes we made. The impact that the two spinners are having, that's important,” he said.

“It's nice when the guys in the top order contribute and then Maxi (Maxwell) can come in and do his thing with Carey and other guys. Hopefully, he's (Starc) ready for the T20Is. Was just a niggle.”

Australia claimed the ODI series 2-1 and will be facing India in the three-match T20I series starting from Friday at Manuka Oval.