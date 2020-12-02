IND vs AUS | Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya’s partnership gave us the boost, states Virat Kohli

Today at 5:47 PM
Virat Kohli has stated that it was Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya’s 150-run partnership gave the visitors a much-needed boost in the third ODI. He also credited the entire team for playing with their heart and desire, admitting that the fresh faces in the playing XI made a difference.
At 152/5, India found themselves in all sorts of trouble, when Ravindra Jadeja joined hands with Hardik Pandya in the middle. While Pandya picked off from where he left in the first ODI, Jadeja was in a jolly mood with the bat, smacking the Australian bowlers to all parts of the ground in Canberra. The duo together itched a 150-run partnership, taking the visitors to a total of 302/5 at the end of the 50 overs.
Eventually, India won the game by 13 runs - on the back of Shardul Thakur’s bowling performance, where he picked up 3 wickets conceding just 51 runs. Winning skipper Virat Kohli stated that the partnership between the two all-rounders gave India the much-needed boost going into the second innings. He also added that the entire team played with a heart and desire, which shifted the result in India’s favour.
“Playing international cricket for 13-14 years, you should be able to come back like we did. I would have liked to go on for a bit longer, but we had a great partnership between Hardik and Jadeja. It was exactly what the team needed to get that boost, even though we've lost the series. We played with heart and desire, and that's what you need to do in Australia," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.
On the other hand, he also added that the entire team fought back really well after being under the pump early on in the game. Alongside that, he also revealed that there was support in the pitch for the pacers, which boosted their confidence up, also putting the Australian batsmen under the pump in the second innings.
"It's particularly pleasing that we were under the pump for the first half of our innings, and second half of Australia's, and we fought back both times. One guy making his debut, Shubman coming back, that brought us some freshness. I think the pitch was much better in terms of helping the bowlers, so obviously the confidence levels go up. We were able to put Australia under pressure because of that fact as well,” he concluded.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.