IND vs AUS | Pitch did a bit more with the new ball; both quicks bowled really well, reveals Steve Smith

Steve Smith, after finishing as the Man of the Series, has revealed that the pitch did a bit more with the new ball before crediting both sets of quick-bowlers for their bowling. He also stated that the plan is to keep going forward and take the confidence to the three-match T20I series.
After losing the toss for the first time in the series, Australia were forced to bowl first in Canberra, where they sent back Shikhar Dhawan immediately. However, Virat Kohli’s 78-ball 63 combined with the brilliance from Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that India got to 302 at the end of their fifty overs. In the second innings, despite a valiant attempt, Australia lost the game by 13 runs and sealed the series 2-1.
While Smith had a disappointing end to the series, his knocks at the Sydney Cricket Ground, 104 and 105 ensured that Australia raced off to a great start possible, with a 2-0 lead in the series. Smith concluded the series with 216 runs in the three innings at an average of 72. Following the loss, in the post-match presentation, Smith has revealed that the pitch did offer a bit more for the new-ball bowlers.
“They have been close back to back games. A good series of cricket against a quality outfit. I think it did more with the new ball. The quicks bowled well upfront, it was a bit different as compared to the SCG,” said Smith in the post-match presentation.
Alongside that, the right-hander also admitted that the plan for them is to keep going forward and take confidence from the three-match ODI series. While Smith isn’t clear about the plans for their training session, he added that he hopes to contribute in the three-match T20I series that follows suit.
“You just get to keep going forward and take confidence. Hopefully, I'll contribute in the upcoming games. Don't have any plan at the moment, hopefully, a day off,” he concluded.
