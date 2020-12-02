IND vs AUS | Pitch did a bit more with the new ball; both quicks bowled really well, reveals Steve Smith

After losing the toss for the first time in the series, Australia were forced to bowl first in Canberra, where they sent back Shikhar Dhawan immediately. However, Virat Kohli’s 78-ball 63 combined with the brilliance from Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that India got to 302 at the end of their fifty overs. In the second innings, despite a valiant attempt, Australia lost the game by 13 runs and sealed the series 2-1.