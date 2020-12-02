IND vs AUS | Been working hard to play for my country, happy that I've got the opportunity, expresses Hardik Pandya

After the crushing defeat in the opening two ODIs against Australia, India came back in a rather convincing manner to win the remaining match in the three-match series to get their confidence high for the upcoming T20 series. Hardik Pandya, who scored an unbeaten 92 off 76 balls, once again starred with the bat for India as he played a responsible to innings along with Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 50-ball 66, to take his team to a competitive total of 302 after they were struggling at 152 for 5.