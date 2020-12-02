IND vs AUS | Been working hard to play for my country, happy that I've got the opportunity, expresses Hardik Pandya

Today at 5:30 PM
Hardik Pandya, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant unbeaten 92 off 76 balls, has expressed that he has been working hard to play for India and he is happy to get the opportunity. He added that he is happy for debutant T. Natarajan, highlighting that he has not had an easy journey.
After the crushing defeat in the opening two ODIs against Australia, India came back in a rather convincing manner to win the remaining match in the three-match series to get their confidence high for the upcoming T20 series. Hardik Pandya, who scored an unbeaten 92 off 76 balls, once again starred with the bat for India as he played a responsible to innings along with Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 50-ball 66, to take his team to a competitive total of 302 after they were struggling at 152 for 5.
Jr. Pandya was awarded the Man of the Match award for his brilliant innings to rescue his team out of trouble. Pandya expressed that he was happy for the debutant T. Natarajan, who ended up with the figures of 2/70, and added that it has been quite a journey for the left-arm pacer.
“I will be fine to play the T20Is. I have been working hard to play for my country, happy that I've got the opportunity. Really happy for Natarajan and the rest of the bowlers. It's been quite a story for him,” Pandya said in the post-match interview.
At one point with Glenn Maxwell at the crease, it looked like the match would slip out of India’s hand, given the way he was smashing Indian bowlers all over the park, including the 18 runs over against Natarajan. Pandya stated that it is always a challenging experience playing against Australia.
“Natarajan is quite a story, quite an inspiration with the background he's come from. You need to be on your toes when it comes to playing against Australia. You got to push hard and face the challenge against them,” he said.
India will now begin their three-match T20I series against Australia on Friday at Manuka Oval.
