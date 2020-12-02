IND vs AUS | 3rd ODI Takeaways: India’s conversion issues, Ashton Agar’s case and Shardul Thakur’s pin-point Australian execution

It is a dead-rubber, as evident as it looks on the TV screen but more importantly, it provides an opportunity for the fringe players to leave a mark. Ahead of this game, Australia just fielded two outright pacers, with the all-rounders Moises Henriques and Cameron Green filling the vacant spot of a third pacer, with their overs in the middle. But that also was a surprise as Australia went with two spinners - Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar. While Zampa has been impressive from the start of the series, the onus was on Agar to continue their ‘golden’ run with one less pace option. The last game that he played was in the 3-0 drubbing against South Africa, where he went wicketless in his nine overs, conceding 48 runs.