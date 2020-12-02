Dawid Malan creates history; racks up highest ever ratings point for T20I batsmen

Dawid Malan’s record-breaking start to his T20I career is becoming more daunting by the day as on Wednesday, in the latest T20I rankings released by the ICC, the southpaw became the first ever batsman in the sport’s history to amass more than 900 rating points in T20I cricket. Following his match-winning 99* against the Proteas on Tuesday, Malan’s T20I rating points jumped to a remarkable 915, the highest ever tally by any batsman in T20I history. Aaron Finch (900) earlier held the record, but Malan’s outstanding run of form has seen him move to uncharted territory in the sport’s history.