Dawid Malan creates history; racks up highest ever ratings point for T20I batsmen
Today at 8:31 PM
England’s Dawid Malan, on the back of his 99* in Cape Town on Tuesday, has become the first ever batsman to rack up over 900 T20I rating points, with his points tally now standing at a remarkable 915. Malan is only the second batsman in history to get to the 900-point mark, after Aaron Finch.
Dawid Malan’s record-breaking start to his T20I career is becoming more daunting by the day as on Wednesday, in the latest T20I rankings released by the ICC, the southpaw became the first ever batsman in the sport’s history to amass more than 900 rating points in T20I cricket. Following his match-winning 99* against the Proteas on Tuesday, Malan’s T20I rating points jumped to a remarkable 915, the highest ever tally by any batsman in T20I history. Aaron Finch (900) earlier held the record, but Malan’s outstanding run of form has seen him move to uncharted territory in the sport’s history.
Following his match-winning 55 in the 2nd T20I, the 33-year-old struck an astounding 47-ball 99* on Tuesday, in the 3rd T20I, and the blitz has seen him retain top spot, 44 points clear of the second-placed Babar Azam (871). Australia’s Aaron Finch is third with 835 points to his name, while KL Rahul, who has 824 points, is the only Indian in the Top 5. Virat Kohli (673) and Rohit Sharma (662) are the other Indians in the Top 10, placed at 9th and 10 respectively.
Barring Malan, there were also two other individuals who benefited from sound performances in the now-concluded England vs South Africa T20I series. While England’s Adil Rashid rose three places to clinch fourth spot in the bowlers’ rankings, South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen made a giant leap to move to a career-best fifth spot. While Rashid was England’s standout bowler throughout the series, van der Dussen set the stage ablaze on Tuesday with a whirlwind 74* (32).
There was also more good news for England as the 3-0 clean sweep saw them usurp Australia to clinch the first position in the T20I rankings for teams. Australia, however, will have a chance of regaining the top spot, with them scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against team India, starting December 4. India, meanwhile, are currently placed third, nine points shy of the top-placed English side.
- Dawid Malan
- Aaron Finch
- India Vs Australia
- England Vs South Africa
- England Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.