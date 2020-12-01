 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Mohammad ‘aggressive’ Amir losing his cool and Shahid Afridi giving advice to Naveen-ul-Haq

    Mohammad Amir and Naveen-ul-Haq exchanged heated words

    LPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:54 AM

    Fireworks were in plenty in LPL as Mohammad Amir lost his cool with Naveen-ul-Haq after a no-ball wasn't given on the last ball of the match, resulting in a heated exchange between the pacers. Amir’s teammate Shahid Afridi too had some words of advice for the Afghan cricketer post-match.

    Amir-Naveen fight!!

    Afridi for the rescue!!

    What a nasty fight!

    That stare!!

    LPL is hitting up!!

    Did any one saw what happened in srilankan premier league an Afghani cricket player got into fight with mohammad amir for no reason you all should have seen the hate for pakistan in eyes on that Afghani player afsoos che kalam bam da afghanian khpal nashi

    — Shiraz (@shirazkhan0) November 30, 2020

    Proud of you lala!

    That fight!

