Twitter reacts to Mohammad ‘aggressive’ Amir losing his cool and Shahid Afridi giving advice to Naveen-ul-Haq

Today at 10:54 AM
Fireworks were in plenty in LPL as Mohammad Amir lost his cool with Naveen-ul-Haq after a no-ball wasn't given on the last ball of the match, resulting in a heated exchange between the pacers. Amir’s teammate Shahid Afridi too had some words of advice for the Afghan cricketer post-match.
Amir-Naveen fight!!
Exchange Of Words Between Mohammad Amir , Shahid Afridi With Naveen Ul Haq ( Afghan Cricketer )— How u Do'innn 🎧🐦 (@Kazim_zaidii) November 30, 2020
Afghanis Should Learn How To Respect Seniors 😡😡#LPL2020 #Amir #shahidafridi pic.twitter.com/9JIfj4Oq89
Afridi for the rescue!!
You @SAfridiOfficial should ask @iamamirofficial why for the second time trying/wants to fight with @imnaveenulhaq— Waheed Faizi (@Imwaheedfaizi) December 1, 2020
—In 2016 Amir exchange words with Naween in Lahor but on that time he was too young to defense.@ICC @ACBofficials @afghcricket @Farhan_YusEfzai @ARG_AFG @hmohib pic.twitter.com/tDsy2q3OUL
What a nasty fight!
Not a fan of amir but definitely this didn't seem like his fault+ Even after the last ball Naveen tried to initiate a fight by continuously going at amir and saying something which again resulted in amir responding back. At last amir complained Afridi but Naveen 🤷♂️🤷♂️chutiya nikla— ahmed (@AhmedGohar_) November 30, 2020
That stare!!
That Stare By Lalaa 😂❣️ after the fight b/w Amir and Naveen i wished that Afridi confront him and it happened in actual . Its normal for a pacer to show aggression but atleast he should show it to a batsmen not a tailender . https://t.co/kJ56ijfoYf— Muhammad Sameer (@sammmy_s10) November 30, 2020
LPL is hitting up!!
Did any one saw what happened in srilankan premier league an Afghani cricket player got into fight with mohammad amir for no reason you all should have seen the hate for pakistan in eyes on that Afghani player afsoos che kalam bam da afghanian khpal nashi
— Shiraz (@shirazkhan0) November 30, 2020
Proud of you lala!
Fight between M.Amir & Naveen ul Haq (Afghanistan Cricketer)— Saimkhattak (@Saimkhattak14) November 30, 2020
Well, Afridi at the end did tell him that who's the daddy here.
Proud to be pukhtoon
Proud of you lala @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/2xVAUaRc6k
That fight!
Even these namak Haram don't know about cricket world C and they fight with Amir Lol— Haris Rauf Lover's (@Harisrauf150) November 30, 2020
