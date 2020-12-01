Reports | Ishan Porel sent back home after sustaining hamstring injury

Today at 8:39 PM
Bengal fast bowler Ishan Porel, who flew to Australia as a net bowler, has reportedly flown back home to India after sustaining a hamstring injury, the extent of which is yet to be known. With Nagarkoti also unavailable, Porel’s injury means that Kartik Tyagi is the only standby seamer in the camp.
India’s rotten luck with injuries has extended from the main squad to the reserves as fast bowler Ishan Porel is suspected to have reportedly flown back home after sustaining a hamstring injury. Porel, a promising fast bowler who was a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad but did not play a game, was roped in as a net bowler, but a hamstring injury is believed to have shortened the 22-year-old’s stay Down Under. He is now expected to travel to the NCA in Bengaluru for further assessment.
"Ishan Porel has a hamstring injury and is already back in India for the past few days. It's a hamstring injury but the degree of it can only be assessed once he goes to the NCA for assessment," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Porel’s injury does not have a direct impact on the national side, but it now means that with T Natarajan drafted into the main squad, Kartik Tyagi is the only bowler available in the reserves. India have not named a replacement for the already-injured Ishant Sharma which means should any of their incumbent pacers get injured, things could get complicated for the Men in Blue. Kamlesh Nagarkoti was expected to fly Down Under, but his track record meant that the selectors decided against the same and, instead, chose to send the youngster back home.
Porel’s injury, however, could have an adverse effect on Bengal, particularly with the domestic season expected to kick-off in just over a month’s time. The youngster boasts an outstanding domestic record, averaging under 25 in all three formats, and was the fulcrum of Bengal’s bowling attack in the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season, which saw the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side reach the final.
"If it's a grade 1 tear, there is every chance that Porel will miss the Mushtaq Ali Trophy which is not great news for Bengal. We will now have to wait and see how his rehabilitation goes in Bengaluru. Hope he is not out for too long," the source said.
