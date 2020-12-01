Reports | Ishan Porel sent back home after sustaining hamstring injury

Porel’s injury does not have a direct impact on the national side, but it now means that with T Natarajan drafted into the main squad, Kartik Tyagi is the only bowler available in the reserves. India have not named a replacement for the already-injured Ishant Sharma which means should any of their incumbent pacers get injured, things could get complicated for the Men in Blue. Kamlesh Nagarkoti was expected to fly Down Under, but his track record meant that the selectors decided against the same and, instead, chose to send the youngster back home.