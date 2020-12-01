IND vs AUS | India is missing having top-order batsmen who can bowl a bit, reckons S Badrinath

Subramaniam Badrinath has reckoned that the current Indian team is missing having the flexibility of top-order batsmen bowling a few overs in between like Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly used to do before. He added that this aspect of the game is important in limited-overs cricket.

The Indian bowlers have performed miserably on the Australian tour so far, conceding over 370 runs in both the matches, looking clueless against the dominant batting of Australia. Invariably, India’s bowling has become one of the most talked about topics with almost all the cricket pundits suggesting that the Indian team is missing the services of a sixth bowler. Hardik Pandya did bowl four overs in the second ODI, but his fitness is still uncertain and he most likely won’t be able to take the responsibility of being the extra bowling option.

Former India batsman Subramaniam Badrinath reckoned that India are missing the top five batsmen like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Sachin Tendulkar, who would give their captain 3-4 overs with the ball, whenever the bowlers struggled.

“No one from the top 5 or top 6 is bowling now. If you look at the Indian teams in the past, top-order batsmen managed to bowl a bit. Sehwag used to bowl, Sachin used to bowl, even Ganguly used to bowl,” Badrinath told Star Sports Tamil as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“They used to give the captain 3-4 overs. You can manage 10 overs with them. When a bowler had a bad day, they didn’t have the necessity to give him 10 overs. India is missing that now.”

The former CSK batsman compared the options that the Australian team has with the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell and insisted that having flexibility in the bowling lineup is an important aspect of limited-overs cricket.

“Even if Rohit Sharma returns... he is not bowling these days. At the same time, look at Australia, they have someone like Marcus Stoinis... He can bowl 5-6 overs easily. Maxwell can bowl. You need this aspect in limited-overs cricket. I think India are struggling a bit in this aspect,” he said.

Having already lost the series, India will now face Australia in the third ODI on Wednesday, hoping to salvage a consolation win before the T20 series begins.