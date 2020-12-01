IND vs AUS | Happy with the work ethics bowlers have shown in the practice, states Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has stated that he has full belief in the ‘world-class’ bowlers of India to come back stronger in the next game and he is happy with the work ethics they have shown in the practice. He added that the team is determined to win the next game and ensure they don’t have a clean sweep.

Indian bowling has been the talk of the town as they have been nowhere near their best, conceding over 370 runs in both the ODIs. While some have opined that it is the lack of a sixth bowler that is causing the problem, others have reckoned that it the wicketless opening spell that is making Indian bowlers look ordinary. Whatever be the problem, the Indian bowlers will have to step up their game and plans if India hopes to win their third ODI on Wednesday.

On being asked about the bowlers, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer stated that the lack of proper rest might be the reason for the lackluster display from the bowlers. However, he insisted that he has full belief in the bowlers and he is happy with the work ethics that they’ve shown in the practice.

“To be honest, I really don’t know what’s the talk going on. If you see the amount of workload they have gone through in the IPL playing continuous 14 games and after that coming here staying in quarantine so definitely plays in your mind. And it plays with every individual in the team, not just the bowlers,” Iyer said in the press conference ahead of the third ODI between India and Australia.

“I’m sure they are world-class bowlers and with the mindset they have, they will definitely come back stronger in the next game. I really believe in them and the coaches who have been working with them. So, I wouldn’t blame them for any other reason, but I’m really happy with the work ethics they’ve shown in the practice.”

It has been 20 years since the last time Australia had a clean sweep against India. But now having already won the first two matches in the three-match series, the Aussies have a chance to rewrite history. Throwing light on the preparations of the Indian team for the third ODI, Iyer stated that the whole team is working hard to ensure that they don’t have a clean sweep.

“The two losses, we’re gonna take it positively because we played really good cricket in terms of batting. Obviously, the bowling wasn’t up to the mark but I’m sure that the bowlers, they are really positive with their work ethics and also when we hit the gym today and the practice session, we could see few of the bowlers going out there and practicing with certain plans and the meetings have been spot on. So, we are very much determined to go out there and win the next game and see to it that we don’t have a clean sweep,” he said.

Iyer explained that the Indian batsmen have been consistently getting different pitches from their arrival from Dubai to the opening two matches, which makes it difficult for them to adapt quickly. However, he added that the batsmen are up for the challenge.

“We’ve just come here playing from Dubai, where there wasn’t much bounce, and now in Australia, the wickets are different. Our practice wickets were completely different, and in the match, we are getting a completely different wicket, so it takes time to acclimatize as a batsman. In a way, it’s a challenge in front of batsmen. You’ve to adjust as quickly as possible,” he added.