IND vs AUS | Definitely no panic stations from my point of view regarding Starc’s form, insists Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has insisted that he will be having discussions with Mitchell Starc about his form but there is definitely no ‘panic station’ from his point of view. He added that David Warner is an ‘all-time great’ in ODI and T20 cricket and losing him to the groin injury is a big blow to the team.
Although Australia sealed the ODI series 2-0 with their 51-run victory in Sydney on Sunday, Mitchell Starc has been their only weak link in their otherwise dominating performance in the on-going series against India, who has looked nowhere near his best, ending with the match figures of 0/82 and 1/65 in the two ODIs. This also becomes a major cause of concern as the four-match Test series is around the corner and such a dismal form of Starc will increase the confidence of India winning the series again.
However, Australia captain Aaron Finch has backed under-fire paceman to rebound and stated that there would be discussions about Starc’s form ahead of Wednesday’s dead rubber in Canberra but he was not worried about the 30-year-old’s form.
“I think he’s going OK. He hasn’t been at his very best and you have to understand that his standards are a lot higher than what you expect from most other people because of how dominant he’s been the last eight, nine years -- especially in the white-ball formats,” the limited-overs skipper told reporters on Tuesday as quoted by Hindustan Times.
“There will be some conversations had today about what we can do slightly different, whether it’s a tactical thing, when we’re using him through the innings. But there’s definitely no panic stations from my point of view.”
David Warner suffered a groin injury while fielding in the second ODI against India and will not be available for the limited-overs series. Finch added that losing opening partner Warner is a blow for Australia, and a replacement had yet to be determined.
“He’s an all-time great in one-day, T20 cricket. Any team that he’s not a part of is going to be slightly weaker. But we’ve got guys that can step up and really contribute in that role as well,” he added.
