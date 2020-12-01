IND vs AUS | Definitely no panic stations from my point of view regarding Starc’s form, insists Aaron Finch

Although Australia sealed the ODI series 2-0 with their 51-run victory in Sydney on Sunday, Mitchell Starc has been their only weak link in their otherwise dominating performance in the on-going series against India, who has looked nowhere near his best, ending with the match figures of 0/82 and 1/65 in the two ODIs. This also becomes a major cause of concern as the four-match Test series is around the corner and such a dismal form of Starc will increase the confidence of India winning the series again.