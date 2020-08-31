Reports | RCB could face Mumbai Indians in IPL opener after CSK's COVID-19 cases

Following the development of news in CSK camp regarding COVID-19 positive cases, reports have suggested that BCCI might replace them with RCB for the opening match against Mumbai. The reports also added that CSK might have to quarantine for a 14-day period instead of the mandatory six-day period.

Mumbai Indians were set to clash against MS Dhoni-led CSK side in the first match of IPL 2020, with them being the finalists. However, owing to the troubles with COVID-19 in CSK’s camp, reports suggested that the BCCI are forced to look at other teams to play the opening encounter. On the same lines, TOI reported that Virat Kohli-led RCB side are the favourites to replace CSK for the opening match of the season, against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians.

"It could possibly be Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) because in the first match, you'll need star players on the field. If MS Dhoni is missing, then it has to be Virat Kohli. While it's not certain yet if CSK will or will not play the opening game, the governing council has to remain prepared for a switch,” say those tracking developments, reported TOI.

However, the reports added that since the franchises landed in the Middle East, everything has gone chaotic and haywire, including the franchises being unhappy over no communication from the BCCI.

"We have not heard anything from the BCCI-IPL ever since we flew in here," added TOI.

In equal measures, the other franchises have raised an issue over the facilities in the country while the other is reportedly worried about the tracking devices.

"The other day, lights went off at the practice venue when a team was training. Team's staff hasn't received the FOB (tracking device) bands yet. "What's happening is that they (BCCI-IPL) are 'reacting' to things. We have to raise a question for someone to tell us 'we will revert'. There's no communication,” it added.

Concerning CSK, the reports revealed that the three-time IPL winners will be forced into a 14-day quarantine period instead of the usual six-day period before they can take the field.

"Mumbai Indians may not play the first match against Chennai Super Kings. Given that players have tested positive, the franchise has to now quarantine (even practise in isolation) for 14 days, instead of six, and that could mean IPL could be left with no choice but to start with another team,” the sources added.