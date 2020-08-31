Reports | BCCI slams franchises for being penny-wise and pound-foolish

The BCCI has reportedly called the franchises ‘penny-wise’ and ‘pound-foolish’ on their demand for getting compensated for the losses caused due to interrupted IPL this season. Furthermore, the BCCI has asked the franchises to be thankful that IPL is being conducted despite the pandemic.

At a time when the BCCI is busy making all the possible arrangements so that IPL is conducted without any hindrance, reportedly, a leading franchise appears more concerned over the 'losses' that teams will incur in the league's 13th edition. Despite the BCCI categorically stating that it will not compensate the franchises for any 'losses' whatsoever, the said franchise has yet again raised questions to be compensated on the losses.

A senior BCCI official has stated that the franchises are being ‘penny-wise’ and ‘pound-foolish’ on their demand to get compensated for the losses caused due to COVID affected IPL. He further asserted that the BCCI is no way obligated to pay for any losses.

"Franchises are being penny-wise and pound foolish. What if there was no IPL this year? Would they be making any money? There are more random questions - like who will pay for agencies appointed by BCCI, who will bear costs of match operations? Who will compensate for costs incurred for hosting practice sessions? The board is clear that there will be no compensations," senior office-bearers and administrators of the Board said as quoted by TOI.

The BCCI official further added that each franchise would pocket around 150 cr, hence, should stop cribbing about pennies and focus on helping victims of COVID.

"At a time when franchises should be wondering how to do something for Covid victims in the country, they are counting pennies. Are they not making money? Each franchise will earn around Rs 150 cr this IPL. These are absurd demands," board members told TOI.

According to reports from TOI, another official stated that these claims are coming from an individual within the board for his personal gains, which is very unfortunate.

"We know where exactly this is coming from and it's not the franchise(s) instigating this. An individual within the board is instigating this for personal reasons. Whatever is happening is unfortunate," another BCCI official said as reported by TOI.