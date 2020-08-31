IPL 2020 | Surreal to be playing in IPL with Delhi Capitals, expresses Anrich Nortje

South African tearaway quick Anrich Nortje, who was signed by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for Chris Woakes, has expressed his excitement over the opportunity to play in the IPL and described the feeling 'surreal'. Nortje added that he was excited to bowl alongside his good friend KG Rabada.

Having joined the Delhi Capitals ahead of the upcoming season of the Dream11 Indian Premier League, South African pacer Anrich Nortje took part in his first nets session on Sunday evening, and seemed delighted to step out on the field after having spent a week quarantining upon his arrival in the UAE.

“It's good to be out and on the grass, and not on the balcony. I can't explain, but it feels like I've been locked up in prison for some days, so it's great to be outside,” he said.

“I tried to take it easy on the first day. It will be more intense slowly but surely over the next few days. But it was so great to be bowling in an actual square, said the right arm fast bowler.

"It's a bit surreal to be out here, and with the Delhi Capitals. I was a late replacement, and till the time I sat on the plane I wasn't sure if things were really happening. I wasn't sure I was going to finally get here, and if the tournament was going to go ahead, so just very happy. It kicked in once I got on to the flight,” added the 28-year-old.

Nortje, who was with the Kolkata franchise last season, but could not make his IPL debut due to a shoulder injury, also reckons that team environment could be a big factor in the upcoming season. He said, “It's a great bunch of guys, and I look forward to gelling with them. We all know that it's going to be a long season, but if the team environment is good, it can often feel like fewer days.”

Speaking on the chance to bowl with compatriot Kagiso Rabada, Nortje seemed excited. “I look forward to bowling with KG (Kagiso Rabada) when he gets here, and I hope that makes us a potent bowling side. We've definitely got the pace. It will be interesting to see how the wickets play, but I'm sure all captains would want a couple of quicks in their side to make their job a little bit easier,” said Nortje, who was named Cricket South Africa’s Newcomer of the Year for 2020.