IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore sign Adam Zampa as replacement for Kane Richardson

20 days ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have confirmed that they have signed Australia’s Adam Zampa as the replacement for pacer Kane Richardson. Right-arm quick Richardson was purchased for a whopping 4.00 crore in the auction by RCB, but in a Tweet posted on Monday, the club confirmed that they have indeed signed Richardson’s Australia, and former South Australia, teammate Adam Zampa as the replacement. The reason for Richardson’s absence, the franchise announced, was the expectancy of the birth of his first child.