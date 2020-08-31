IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore sign Adam Zampa as replacement for Kane Richardson

Today at 11:03 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore, (RCB), on Monday, confirmed that they have signed Australia’s 28-year-old leg-spinner Adam Zampa as a replacement for fellow countryman Kane Richardson. Zampa previously represented the Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL, for whom he famously picked up a 6-wicket haul.
20 days ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have confirmed that they have signed Australia’s Adam Zampa as the replacement for pacer Kane Richardson. Right-arm quick Richardson was purchased for a whopping 4.00 crore in the auction by RCB, but in a Tweet posted on Monday, the club confirmed that they have indeed signed Richardson’s Australia, and former South Australia, teammate Adam Zampa as the replacement. The reason for Richardson’s absence, the franchise announced, was the expectancy of the birth of his first child.
We’re thrilled to welcome Adam Zampa in RCB colours. He replaces Kane Richardson. Let’s #PlayBold Adam Zampa. 🤜🤛#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/63rnT8SvSV— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 31, 2020
The stint with RCB in the forthcoming edition of the IPL will be Zampa’s second run in the competition, having already represented the RPS franchise for two seasons, in 2016 and 2017. In his stint with RPS, the 28-year-old leggie picked 19 wickets in 11 games and recorded best figures of 6/19 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Vizag, 2016. His last appearance for the franchise - and subsequently in the IPL - came in the 2017 season.
