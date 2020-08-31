IPL 2020 | Picked up a lot of my batting style from Gautam Gambhir, admits Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana has admitted that he picked up a lot of his batting style from his then Delhi skipper Gautam Gambhir, whom he has seen from very close quarters. He also considered himself very lucky and privileged to have captained Gambhir during the southpaw’s last season with Delhi in 2018.

Having made his List-A debut in 2012-13 domestic season, Nitish Rana’s growth in Indian cricket has been extraordinary. A naturally aggressive batsman, who packs quite a heavy punch when it comes to batting long in the innings, Rana certainly caught the eye of the selectors in the 2015-16 season, when he struck 21 sixes, scoring 299 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

For the most part of his initial years, the southpaw learned his trade under Gautam Gambhir’s leadership. Including his batting style, Rana admitted that he picked up a lot of minute things from the opening batsman. It was only in the 2016 edition of the IPL, the left-handed Rana made his debut in Mumbai Indians’ colours.

While his initial impressions were eye-catching, it was his staggering years that followed which prompted KKR to sign him up in the 2018 IPL Auctions, following the path of Gambhir.

"But when I started playing seriously then it was Gambhir, because I grew up watching him bat from close quarters at the club. So just from seeing him bat in the flesh, I have picked up a lot from him,” Rana told KKR.in, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"I don't think our batting styles match, but people say that. And even if they say that, I have absolutely no problem with that because I have witnessed his batting so much from such close quarters for the last 12 years, that if there's even a little glimpse of him in me, I will consider myself lucky."

Ultimately, he was appointed as Delhi’s skipper, replacing Gautam Gambhir, who stepped down ahead of the 2019 domestic season. Rana revealed that the biggest moment of his life was when he was appointed as Delhi’s skipper.

"The best feeling was to see Gambhir playing his last year [of domestic cricket] while I was captain. I played my first year under him and he played his last year under me. Gambhir had said that I was the right candidate to lead Delhi. Imagine such statements coming from your idol. This had to be one of the biggest moments of my life."