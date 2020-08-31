IPL 2020 | Josh Hazlewood admits ‘concern’ over COVID-19 outbreak within the CSK camp

Chennai Super Kings’ latest recruit Josh Hazlewood has admitted that he’s been left ‘concerned’ by the Covid-19 outbreak within the CSK camp. Hazlewood, who is currently with the Aussie side in England, has revealed that he’s not yet ‘given thought’ to the worsening situation in the CSK camp.

All is not well within the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp in Dubai as after no less than 13 of their personnel tested positive for Covid-19, reports emerged of a potential rift between Suresh Raina and the management, which apparently played a major hand in forcing the former to fly back to India. Among the 13 personnel who tested positive were players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad and the massive COVID-19 outbreak within the CSK unit has created unrest amongst players and staff both inside and outside the Super Kings camp, many of who have expressed their concern over the worsening situation.

The latest player to express his concern over the COVID situation is Australian quick Josh Hazlewood, who admitted that he’s been left a bit ‘concerned’ by the 'positive' cases exponentially rising within the CSK camp. The pacer, who is expected to join CSK in Dubai after Australia’s limited-overs tour of England, however, claimed that he has not yet given thought to the potentially ‘bad’ situation in Dubai and asserted that he is, currently, fully focused on representing the Aussies.

"We have a group WhatsApp with all the information that comes through, it's obviously a little bit of a concern," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"Ideally you'd have no cases, they are in quarantine now and I think that finishes up in next few days. All my focus is on this tour at the moment and when the IPL comes closer we'll think about that."

The obvious fear for fans and the CSK camp will be Hazlewood pulling out of the IPL but the 29-year-old clarified that he has not yet come to any such conclusion and will hold talks with Cricket Australia if the situation remains worse in the weeks to come.

“We haven't spoken too much about it yet, it's a few weeks away until we get there. I assume those things will come up if cases are still happening closer to the date, then we'll touch base with Cricket Australia and have a chat."

Hazlewood is not the only CSK player who is said to have been left ‘scared’ by the COVID situation within the CSK camp as, apparently, Harbhajan Singh, who is yet to join the CSK squad in Dubai, is also reportedly hesitant about joining his teammates in the middle east. According to insidesport.co, a source close to the player has revealed that the coronavirus outbreak within the CSK camp has left Harbhajan ‘really worried’.

“Harbhajan is due to join the team on Tuesday. But the situation with Chennai Super Kings currently, has left him very worried. He may rejig his schedules or even decide to skip the IPL this year,” said the source close to the player, reported insidesport.co.