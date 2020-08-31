IPL 2020 | Broadcasters expecting highest TV ratings for this IPL, states Sourav Ganguly

Today at 9:33 PM
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is quite bullish about the TV ratings of the 13th edition of the IPL and feels all those who won't be able to watch games from the ground will instead stay glued to their TV sets. The IPL was slated to start on March 29, but was instead pushed back by the pandemic.
We are just days away from India's biggest cricket festival, the IPL, and the cash-rich league will be the first instance of the Indian cricketers returning to action, post the New Zealand tour. It will assemble a galaxy of superstar cricketers from all parts of the world raring to entertain fans, who have been deprived of cricketing action since the Covid-19 pandemic.
And in the wake of IPL 2020, which will be played in front of empty stands, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has stated that broadcasters are expecting a big rise in the TV ratings of the league. This time, IPL will be played without crowds but Ganguly feels one should look at the bright side of it and should understand that all those missing the action from ground will watch the matches on TV, which will result in an increased viewership.
“Crowds will watch it on television…they (the broadcasters) are actually expecting the highest rating of IPL this season because they believe if (people) don’t turn up in the ground, they will be actually watching on their television sets. There is a positive in everything,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.
Notably, the 48-year-old indicated that after a point of time, we might very well see 30 percent crowd during matches. Dada is of the opinion that things will get back to normal once the vaccines arrive in the market.
“Because of the COVID and infection, you don’t want people to be too close to each other, but very soon you will see there will be 30 per cent people in the ground with social distancing. They are properly tested and allowed to enter the ground. But I think that is going to happen over a period of time. It is actually an effort to bring life back to normal. This will go on for another five-six months till the vaccine comes and I am sure everything then will be back to normal,” he asserted.
Despite just 20 days left for the competition to kick-start, the BCCI are yet to announce the schedule for the 13th edition of the IPL.
