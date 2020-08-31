Haven’t taken any decision yet on Dhoni’s felicitation, admits Sanjay Sahay

Today at 5:25 PM
Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA)’s secretary Sanjay Sahay has admitted that the committee, during the meeting on Sunday, did not take any decision regarding Dhoni’s felicitation. He also added that JSCA will only start preparations after having a word with Dhoni himself.
After Dhoni’s sudden retirement from international cricket on August 15, the entire country went into a state of shock. While some suggested that there should be a farewell game organised for the former wicket-keeper batsman in Jharkhand, the others requested the BCCI to organise a felicitation.
Amidst these requests, Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA)’s secretary Sanjay Sahay admitted that the state cricketing association has not yet made their decision on the felicitation for the 39-year-old batsman. JSCA members could not come to a decision in their Annual General Meeting via a webinar on Sunday morning.
"After we talk to him only then we can come to any decision about it. We haven’t taken any decision today (Sunday)," said JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay, reported TOI.
Sanjay also added that the cricketing board would definitely request the former cricketer for his felicitation. While stating that the BCCI might have their own version of sending-off the cricketer, JSCA’s secretary promises that there would be something from their end if the BCCI fails.
"We will definitely request him for the felicitation. Whatever we do we need to ask him first. BCCI will probably do it their own way but if it doesn’t happen from their end then definitely we would like to do something about it (felicitating him)."
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.