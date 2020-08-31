ENG vs AUS | England hand extended break to Ben Stokes; Jos Buttler makes white-ball return

Jason Roy was not named in either squad due to injury, but the board, however, named tearaway quick Jofra Archer, who hasn’t played a limited-overs international since the 2019 World Cup, in both the ODI and T20I squads. Sam Billings, who impressed in the ODIs versus Ireland, was picked in both the ODI and T20I squads while the board continued to give a lifeline to the struggling Moeen Ali, who was also picked in both the formats. Joe Denly, interestingly, was named in the T20I squad while the Curran brothers, Tom and Sam, both found their names in both the ODIs and T20Is. Tom Banton was also rewarded for his promising showing by being named in both the ODI and the T20I squads.