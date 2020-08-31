ENG vs AUS | England hand extended break to Ben Stokes; Jos Buttler makes white-ball return
Today at 6:55 PM
The ECB, on Monday, named England’s ODI and T20I squads for the series against Australia and left out talisman Ben Stokes, who is currently in New Zealand on an extended personal leave. Jos Buttler, meanwhile, has been picked for both formats while Root has been overlooked for the T20Is.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), earlier today, named their ODI and T20I squads for the series against Australia and for the second consecutive series, the Three Lions will be without the services of their talisman Ben Stokes, who is currently in New Zealand to be with his father, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. The selectors, however, named wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler, who was rested for the Pakistan T20Is, in both the ODI and T20I squads, while they continued to overlook Test captain Joe Root for the shortest format, leaving out the Yorkshireman from the T20s.
Jason Roy was not named in either squad due to injury, but the board, however, named tearaway quick Jofra Archer, who hasn’t played a limited-overs international since the 2019 World Cup, in both the ODI and T20I squads. Sam Billings, who impressed in the ODIs versus Ireland, was picked in both the ODI and T20I squads while the board continued to give a lifeline to the struggling Moeen Ali, who was also picked in both the formats. Joe Denly, interestingly, was named in the T20I squad while the Curran brothers, Tom and Sam, both found their names in both the ODIs and T20Is. Tom Banton was also rewarded for his promising showing by being named in both the ODI and the T20I squads.
England Men’s IT20 Squad:
Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham).
Reserves:
Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire).
England Men’s ODI Squad:
Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).
Reserves:
Joe Denly (Kent), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire).
England will square off against Australia in three T20Is and as many ODIs in biosecure venues in Manchester and Southampton and the tour will kick-off on Friday, September, 4 with the first T20I at the Ageas Bowl.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Ben Stokes
- Joe Root
- Jos Buttler
- Jofra Archer
- Joe Denly
- England Vs Australia
- England Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.