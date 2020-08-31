Dinesh Karthik needs two good IPLs to be in 2021 World Cup squad, opines Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that Dinesh Karthik needs to have two good IPLs to be in the Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup. He suggested that KKR skipper would not have enough runs to stake his claim batting lower down the order so he should promote himself up the order.

Dinesh Karthik was dropped from the Indian squad after a mediocre performance in the 2019 World Cup, where he scored just 14 runs in the two innings he played at an average of 7. After a string of good performance in 2018, where he scored 167 runs in just six innings, Karthik was widely expected to play a vital role when called upon for the national team. With KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant slowly outperforming him, the right-hander was dropped completely from the Indian setup.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik can make his comeback into the national team and in order to do that he needs to bat up the order to stake a claim in India’s 2021 World Cup squad. He also added that two good IPLs before the World Cup could book his ticket into the squad.

“I feel what you are saying is correct. He can definitely come back. But whether he will be able to do so?” Chopra said, in a video uploaded on his official Facebook page, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“First thing is he should bat up the order for KKR. Because he bats too low down the order and when you bat so low, then your turn doesn’t come. So he has to bat up the order so that he can make a lot of runs. So, if Dinesh Karthik wants to get a spot in the Indian team for the 2021 World Cup, then he will have to play two good IPLs,” he added.

Kl Rahul has picked the gloves in the recent past to provide the much-needed balance to the team and while Rishabh Pant has filled in the role whenever he has been called upon. Chopra further elaborated that Rahul and Pant are already fulfilling the role of a wicket-keeper batsman so Karthik will have to push into the team as a batsman.

“Yes, he does well as a keeper. But don’t forget that at the moment the Indian team has KL Rahul as well apart from Rishabh Pant,” Chopra further added.