Ashwin showed immense courage to Mankad Jos Buttler, opines Parth Jindal

Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal, on Sunday, opined that Ravichandran Ashwin showed a lot of courage last year to Mankad Jos Buttler during an IPL encounter between KXIP and RR. He also reflected on India’s 2019 World Cup exit, admitting that MS Dhoni’s run-out changed the semi-finals.

Much before the start of IPL 2020, Mankading has found its way to becoming one of the talking points for the tournament. It all kicked off when Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting addressed to the media that he would have a word with the bowlers to prevent them from Mankading.

However, while Ravichandran Ashwin confirmed that Ponting’s statement might have been misunderstood, the franchise’s chairman, Parth Jindal opined that Ashwin showed immense courage last season to dismiss Jos Buttler via a Mankad. Jindal further added that rules are rules, irrespective of it being batsmen or bowlers. The off-spinner further went on to clear the air on his YouTube channel that he would soon have a chat over Ricky Ponting to clear it all.

"...Rules are rules and every batsman should follow them. What Ashwin did on that occasion (during last IPL) took a lot of courage, frankly I don't know whether I would have done the same," Jindal was quoted as saying by Gulfnews.com, reported TOI.

"It will not be right for me to comment on it as a lot has been said already," he added.

India, on their way to the semi-final, stomped their authority on South Africa, Australia, Pakistan before a rare humiliating loss against England came by. Despite that loss, India finished mightily on the top of the table, edging Australia by a single point. When asked about India’s scintillating run in the 2019 World Cup, Jindal admitted that one run-out, of MS Dhoni, changed the course of the semi-final clash against New Zealand.

"If you remember Mahendra Singh Dhoni's dismissal in the World Cup semi-finals (last year), he was run out just by inches. If he wasn't, India would have possibly made it to the finals."

After moving to the Capitals ahead of the 2020 edition, the off-spinner will don the Delhi jersey for the first time, as IPL is set to kick off on September 19.