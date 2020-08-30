IPL 2020 | Will see if the IPL can start on time as per schedule, states Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has admitted that the board will now wait and see if they can start the 2020 edition of IPL on time, as per the schedule. Ganguly also stated that the fans should accept the reality that football and cricket matches will be conducted in empty stadiums around the world.

Saturday kicked-off a turmoil for the future of the tournament, with two CSK players testing positive for the novel virus. In response to the set of events, BCCI’s president Sourav Ganguly stated that the cricketing board would follow a wait-and-watch approach to see whether they can start IPL on time as per schedule. However, at the same time, Ganguly refused to comment on CSK’s situation.

“I cannot comment on the situation of CSK. We will see if they can start as per schedule. I hope the IPL will be conducted well. We have a long schedule for the tournament and I sincerely hope everything will go on just fine,” Sourav Ganguly told the Times of India, reported Hindustan Times.

The former Indian skipper also added that with the entire world coping with crisis, all the sporting events would be conducted in empty stadiums around the world. He also hoped that Indian fans accept that reality, starting with the IPL. In the same conversation, Ganguly also heaped praises on MS Dhoni, for his illustrious career with the Indian team.

“The entire world is coping with the crisis. Football and cricket matches are being conducted to empty stadiums globally. We will also have to accept that reality. I have started working and do our work. I am not a full-fledged sportsperson anymore – I am half-and-half. I am balancing between family, cricket, BCCI and media work,” he said.

“He is a remarkable player. What he achieved for India is fantastic. But everybody has to give up some day. What he had done for Indian cricket is outstanding.”