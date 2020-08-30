IPL 2020 | Sachin sir’s advice has helped me analyze bowlers, reveals Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals’ young recruit Yashasvi Jaiswal has revealed that he puts valuable advice from the great Sachin Tendulkar to great use in order to analyze bowlers and play each ball according to its merit. Jaiswal claimed that he often focuses on the body language of the bowler to get little clues.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s life - not just career - turned around in 2019 as the 18-year-old went from being ‘just another youngster’ in the country to becoming the most sought after young batsman in the IPL. The teenager from Mumbai came to limelight after he struck an impeccable double ton in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy versus Jharkhand, and he then backed it up with an other-worldly performance in the 2020 Under 19 World Cup in which team India reached the final.

But more than the runs, it is Jaiswal’s maturity and the extra time he has on the ball that has set him apart from the rest and in an interview with TOI, the youngster credited the same to none other than Sachin Tendulkar. Jaiswal revealed that Sachin’s advice to keep a close eye on the body language of the bowler has helped him analyze the bowler and play each ball according to its own merit.

"Sachin sir told me about how I can start and approach any situation. He also told me that every bowler gives a clue in which area he is going to pitch the ball,” TOI quoted Jaiswal as saying.

“He said that when a bowler starts his run-up, you have to focus on his body language and ball, which will give you an idea where the ball is going to land. Keeping this in mind, I try to stay aware and analyse the bowler and play on the merits.”

So impressive was Jaiswal in the handful of appearances he made in domestic and age group games that despite not having played a single T20 game in his career, the youngster was purchased for a whopping 2.4 crore by the Rajasthan Royals franchise. The purchase means that he will share the dressing room with the likes of Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler etc and Jaiswal expressed his elation over having the opportunity to rub shoulders with the best in the business..

"It is a very big opportunity for me to play alongside some of the best international players like Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, among others. I will make sure I make the most out of my time spent in the Royals camp. It is going to be another level and a different learning curve."

While good performances in the IPL is often seen by youngsters as a shortcut into the national side, Jaiswal, however, asserted that the process of development is as important for him as the results. The 18-year-old admitted that his ultimate dream is to represent the national side, but attested that he will have to keep knocking the door game after game to eventually reach his end goal.

"There is no shortcut to success. You will have to perform in every game. I try to make sure whatever I do, I do it with honesty and I don’t think much about the future. But yes, I dream of representing my country for a long time and for that I need to ensure proper time management and stick to following the process.”