IPL 2020 | Making India comeback the 'biggest motivation', states Varun Aaron

Rajasthan Royals pacer Varun Aaron feels he can still make it to the Indian team if he helps his side bag the IPL title this season. In what has been a career marred by injuries, Aaron last represented India in 2015, but playing for the country still remains his biggest driving force.

Once upon a time, the pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Varun Aaron, both able to bowl in excess of 145 kmph plus, were touted as the future of Indian pace battery. While the former faded away from limited-overs cricket but still plays Test matches here and there, the latter has completely disappeared from India's scheme of things. Aaron, who made his international debut in 2011, has not played a game for India since November 2015.

But the Jharkhand and Rajasthan Royals pacer has not lost hope yet as he intends to make a return to the side, which he thinks will be possible if he leads his IPL franchise to title victory. Rajasthan Royals won their one and only title in 2008, after which it has been a sorry story for them.

"I definitely fancy a chance of coming back, that’s still the biggest motivation. I see myself coming back. For starters, I need to help Royals win the trophy this year and a lot of roads will open up from there," Varun Aaron said in an interview with Gulf News.

The 30-year-old feels he is at the zenith of his fitness and has no intentions whatsoever to reduce his pace in the upcoming season of the IPL. Injuries have been the biggest roadblock in his career thus far, but Aaron reckons it's an integral part of a fast bowler's life.

‘‘I don’t intend to reduce my pace. Injuries are a part and parcel for a fast bowler’s career...it has taught me a lot of lessons about cricket and life. However, at this stage, I feel at the peak of my fitness again and feel really good that my pace hasn’t reduced at all," said Varun Aaron, who represented Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) before joining the Royals ahead of the 2019 IPL.