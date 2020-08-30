IPL 2020 | Kagiso Rabada set to join Delhi Capitals by September 2

Kagiso Rabada will be joining Delhi Capitals on September 2 for the 2020 edition of the IPL, which will take place between September 19 and November 10. Rabada had played a massive role in turning around Delhi Capitals' fortunes in the last edition, which saw them reaching the play-offs.

Kagiso Rabada is one of the biggest bowling stars in the world and his presence for any side takes the chances of winning to a sky-high level, given the sheer match-winning skillset of the South African quick. The 25-year-old is expected to be joining the Delhi Capitals franchise by September 2. He was a major hit last season, picking 25 wickets in 12 games, and played a key role in Delhi's qualification for the play-off stage.

As per the BCCI Covid-19 protocols, Rabada, upon landing in Dubai, will have to undergo three Covid-19 tests, which will be followed by a one-week quarantine after which he can train with the rest of the side. Delhi Capitals have already started their training sessions at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

One of the many challenges that players face in the upcoming IPL is the hot temperature in UAE, but they have plenty of time to acclimatize themselves before the cash-rich league starts from September 19. Senior Delhi batsman and Indian star Shikhar Dhawan reckons it's all about how players mentally approach the game after such a long break and believes the good thing for Delhi is that all players are looking in great nick.

"The temperature is a little warm, so there was heaviness initially but in two or three days, the sharpness will be there. The good thing is we have time. The mental preparation depends how we think. We should not think that we are playing after a long time. The batsmen are hitting the ball nicely and the bowlers are bowling well. You need to create that energy and that's how you go into the tournament," said Dhawan after training with the team.