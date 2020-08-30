ENG vs AUS | David Warner mentally as strong as ever, claims Trent Woodhill

Trent Woodhill, long-time mentor of Warner, has remarked that the opener is hungry to represent Australia in all formats of the game. He praised Warner's ability to bounce back from adversity and feels the opener is in great mental space at the moment, ahead of the white-ball series vs England.

Australian opener David Warner is one of the best white-ball players in the world and his ability to consistently tee off in power play overs make him one of the most dangerous batsmen in the world. After being banned for a year in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, the southpaw had a bittersweet return to cricket, succeeding in the World Cup and failing in the Ashes, but ended the calendar year of 2019 in astonishing fashion, scoring a remarkable triple ton against Pakistan.

Australia's assistant coach Trent Woodhill feels that the dynamite Aussie batsman possesses a remarkable mental ability and right now is 'bullish' to translate his hunger into runs across all formats. Woodhill emphasized how brilliantly Warner had bounced back last year after suffering loss of form in the Ashes series, which reflected in his colossal triple-hundred against Pakistan.

"Mentally he's as strong as ever and as bullish as ever. I haven't been given any indication he's not hungry for more runs across all formats. He has amazing mental capacity to bounce back. I was so proud of him with the 300 in Adelaide [against Pakistan] just because of that bouncing back from adversity", Woodhill was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"That's champions worldwide, whether it's someone I know or someone I don't, it's always great to see. David worked really hard after the Ashes to regroup and he came back firing. Watching him back the other day in the trial match he's in a really good place with his cricket.”

Woodhill also stated that Warner has reached a phase in his cricketing journey where it's all about being consistent and revealed that the senior batsman does everything, be it skill-wise or physical training, to be at the top of his game.

"I think when players reach early 30s, their game is about being consistent and the challenge is not short-cutting preparation and, if you watch David train, whether it's from a skill set or physical standpoint, he doesn't take any shortcuts."

David Warner made a 35-ball 42 in Australia's first intrasquad match in England, ahead of his side’s limited-overs series against England, which will commence on September 4 at the Ageas Bowl.