Coaching England is a great opportunity for me, opines Azhar Mahmood

Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Mahmood, who has been hired as England’s bowling consultant, has stated that coaching England bowlers will be a great opportunity for him. He felt proud of contributing to Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy victory and developing the current lot of bowlers for Pakistan.

Azhar Mahmood, who appeared in 164 international matches for Pakistan, was Pakistan’s bowling coach under Mickey Arthur before former captain Misbah-ul-Haq took over the mantle after a disappointing World Cup last year. Now Mahmood, who has worked with England coaching staff from his time in county cricket, has been brought in as a bowling consultant by the hosts for the three-match T20I series in Manchester.

The 45-year old, who was criticized for taking up the role for England, stated that he is happy to pass on his experience to players regardless of their nationality. Having played and worked with several franchises over the years, he added that he is a professional and knows his role pretty well.

"They have seen my ability working with players. Eoin Morgan told me 'we know your skills'. They are a really great bunch of people, the England coaching staff, and this is a great opportunity for me," Mahmood told AFP on Saturday, quoted TOI.

"Cricket has given me a lot. Now I want to pass on my experience -- it doesn't matter whether a player is from England or Pakistan or wherever," he added.

"I'm a professional, I've played in leagues with different teams. I know my role."

Having produced good results with Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi earlier, Mahmood, a BBC television analyst during Pakistan's 1-0 loss to England in the recent Test series, felt that it is his experience of working with quicks that makes him suitable for the job. Recalling his time with Pakistan as a coach, he stated that he was proud of the part he played in helping Pakistan win the 2017 Champions Trophy and in a nine-wicket victory over England in the first Test at Lord's the following year.

"Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and now Shaheen Shah Afridi -- they have all grown up in my hands. I was glad to help them win the Champions Trophy and that Test at Lord's with a young attack -- we achieved a lot in a short period of time," he recalled.