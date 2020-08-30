All my hard work was aimed at taking India to a higher level, insists Ishant Sharma

On receiving Arjuna Award, Ishant Sharma has insisted that all the hard work he has done throughout his playing career to improving his game was aimed at taking the Indian team to a higher level. He also added that he will continue to do the required hard work until his body allows him to do so.

The 31-year-old Ishant Sharma, who has played 97 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is for India, is one of the 27 sportspersons who have been honoured with the Arjuna Award this year. The award has come his way after 13 years of toil in international cricket, however, he could not attend the online ceremony due to his IPL commitments with Delhi Capitals.

On receiving the honour, Ishant insisted that making India proud was the sole motivation behind him working hard throughout his playing career and stated that he will continue in top-flight cricket till the time his body allows him to give his 100 percent.

"I realised my passion for cricket at a very young age and since then I have been striving to give my 100 percent effort day in and day out. Every step I took to improve my game was aimed at taking India's name to a higher level. Till the time my body allows, I will continue to do so, and by God's grace after that as well," Ishant said as quoted by TOI.

Besides Ishant, limited-overs teams vice-captain Rohit Sharma was conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the country's highest sporting honour, while women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma also won the Arjuna Award. The Delhi speedster, who made his international debut in both Tests and ODIs in 2007 and played his first T20I the following year, thanked BCCI and sports ministry for the honour and congratulated all the fellow awardees as well.

"I sincerely thank the (sports) ministry for this recognition. Lastly, a huge shout out to BCCI for giving monumental support in this journey and the journey going forward. Not to forget, congratulations to all the fellow Arjuna Awardees," he added.