Will do everything to force a case for England’s T20 squad, insists Joe Root 

Joe Root, in wake of England's hectic schedule, has insisted that he will do everything he can with the limited opportunities to make a claim and break into the squad for the WT20. He also stated that he understands that selection decisions are tough and will support any player picked ahead of him.

England’s Test captain Joe Root, who last appeared in T20 for England over a year back, looks ready to regain his spot in England's T20I side. Although Root has an average of 35 in T20Is, which looks quite decent, he hasn’t scored consistently in the shortest format, scoring only 1 fifty in the last 6 games. Root has played 97 Tests and 146 one-day internationals, but he has only represented England on 32 occasions in T20I cricket.

The right-handed batsman asserted that he is ready to do everything he can with the limited opportunities to force a case and break into the squad for T20 World Cup 2021 in India. He further added that he understands the complexity of selection decisions and will not be disappointed if he is left out, and will rather support the player picked ahead of him.

"I'm not giving up on it at all, but I'm quite realistic in terms of where I am within the shake-up of things at the moment. I want England to do well. I want us to go to World Cups and win. If I'm not in the best eleven or the best squad, so be it," Root said as quoted by Times Now.

"I'll support whoever's involved all the way through. I know how hard selection is, and if there are better options than me that's part of international sport. I'm fully aware of that. But I'll certainly do everything I can with the limited opportunities I will have to force a case."

On Tuesday, Root returned to Yorkshire duty only two days after finishing England's summer Test program against Pakistan at Southampton. The 29-year-old was in line to play T20 match for Yorkshire but rain ruined the Vitality Blast clash with Nottinghamshire at Emerald Headingley on Thursday. Root stated that he is uncertain about his T20 career but insisted that he will grab any opportunity he gets.

"I don't really know. I just want to play as much as I can. It all depends on what opportunities arise and where gaps come within the Test and one-day formats. If there are chances to play, I'll try and get back to Yorkshire," he said.

"Depending on the international schedule and when there will be breaks, if there's another franchise opportunity down the line I might look at going in. But if you're not playing the format, it's very hard to put yourself in that shop window."