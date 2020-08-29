Reports | CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad tests positive for COVID-19

Today at 12:19 PM
Ruturaj Gaikwad has reportedly become the second Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player to test positive for Covid-19 after an Indian player, believed to be Deepak Chahar, tested positive on Friday. The news comes on the back of no less than dozen CSK members testing positive for the virus.
Chennai Super Kings’ stay in the United Arab Emirates is turning from bad to worse with every passing minute as news has emerged now that a second Indian cricketer in the squad has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The player is believed to be Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was purchased by the Super Kings prior to the 2019 season and was retained ahead of IPL 2020.
This is alarming news for the CSK camp as on Friday, it was confirmed that a total of 12 CSK staff, including one player, believed to be Deepak Chahar, tested positive for the virus. The franchise, due to the outbreak within the camp, had to extend their quarantine period and, as a result, are expected to become the last team to start training for the tournament.
Earlier today, the MS Dhoni-led side were dealt with yet another major blow as senior stalwart Suresh Raina was confirmed to miss the entirety of IPL 2020 due to family reasons. The true extent of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Chennai camp is unclear, and the franchise are also yet to disclose the names of the players who contracted the virus.
IPL Breaking: One more Chennai player has tested positive. This time it’s Ruturaj Gaekwad #IPLCOVID @ChennaiIPL— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 29, 2020
