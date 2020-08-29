IPL 2020 | Suresh Raina pulls out of IPL due to personal reasons, returns to India

Today at 11:30 AM
After the news of 11 positive cases in CSK’s camp, the franchise has been dealt with another piece of bad news as Suresh Raina has pulled himself out of the IPL due to personal reasons. The all-rounder was an integral part of the franchise’s setup, bolstering the middle-order alongside MS Dhoni.
In the last two days, Chennai Super Kings have been dealt with two pieces of bad news, with Suresh Raina pulling out of the 2020 edition of the IPL due to personal reasons being the second. The all-rounder, an integral part of the franchise’s setup, has joined Jason Roy in pulling himself out of the competition.
The left-hander has played all his IPL career for CSK, barring the two-year phase when the franchise was banned from the competition. During his time in the IPL, the left-hander has scored 5368 runs, at an average of 33.34, including a hundred against his name. Weeks before the IPL, the Uttar Pradesh batsman also announced his retirement from international cricket alongside MS Dhoni, which prompted all eyes waiting for the IPL, where they would be seen batting together.
However, the franchise’s CEO informed on Twitter that the all-rounder has returned to India and would miss the competition entirely.
“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” said CSK’s CEO KS Viswanathan on their Twitter handle.
Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2020
KS Viswanathan
CEO
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.