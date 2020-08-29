IPL 2020 | Prithvi Shaw is a bit like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, claims Brad Hogg

Former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg has compared Prithvi Shaw to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara and feels it's about time for Shaw to show the world how big a talent he is. Shaw, who represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL, failed to impress when India toured New Zealand earlier this year.

India's 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw is rated very highly in the cricketing circles. He has been in the spotlight ever since he made an incredible 546 playing for Rizvi Springfield at the age of 14 in the prestigious Harris Shield and the attacking batsman had a dream debut against West Indies in Rajkot in 2018, at just the age of 18, when he started his Test career with a bang and made a 154-ball-134. The 20-year-old will look to return back to his best in the 2020 IPL after he managed just 84 runs in three ODIs at 28 and 98 runs in two Tests at 24.50 against New Zealand, earlier, this year.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, former Australian wrist-spinner Brad Hogg showered praises on the formidable-looking "top six" of Delhi Capitals and their young sensation, Prithvi Shaw who, Hogg feels, is a bit like the great Lara and Sachin.

“The Delhi Capitals’ top six looks very formidable, a mixture of experience with youngsters. They have got Dhawan at the top, along with Prithvi Shaw, Pant and Iyer. So, they are going to make plenty of runs,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel, reported Hindustan Times.

"The standout for the Delhi Capitals I think is going to be Prithvi Shaw. I think it is time for him to make runs and show the world how good he actually is because he is a talent. I would say he is a bit like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar,” the 49-year-old further said.

Hogg believes that Delhi Capitals' bowling isn't the strongest in IPL and hence feels that the addition of R Ashwin will do a lot of good to the side with the kind of package the Tamil Nadu man brings to the plate as a player. Notably, Ashwin was traded from Kings XI Punjab to the Delhi Capitals side, last year, amid intense rounds of speculation surrounding the move.

“The acquisition of Ashwin is an absolute beauty, quality leadership, good spinner, also can handle the bat in the middle overs. That adds a little bit of depth to their batting and spin department. Their flaw is their depth in pace. They rely too heavily on Rabada. If Rabada gets injured, Delhi Capitals are in a lot of trouble. The other flaw they have is that they don’t have depth and quality in their overseas contingent,” said the former Aussie spinner, who played 124 ODIs and scalped 157 wickets.