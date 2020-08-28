IPL 2020 | Lucky that I have ‘JD bhai’ in Rajasthan Royals, claims Akash Singh

Akash Singh, who was in India’s squad for this year’s Under-19 World Cup, has shared his excitement of sharing the dressing room with one of his favorite players Jayadev Unadkat, in Rajasthan Royals. He also credited Rahul Dravid for helping him in his development and increasing his mental strength.

Akash Singh was an integral part of India U-19 team that lost the 2020 World Cup final to Bangladesh. Seeing his exploits for the junior team, Rajsthan Royals picked him for 20 lakhs in this year’s auction. The young left-arm seamer is excited at the opportunity to spend time with his favorite “JD bhai” off the field in the Rajasthan Royals camp.

Akash rates being Jaydev Unadkat’s understudy as the best perk of joining the Rajasthan team. He stated that he would not be disappointed to be left out of the squad in place of his senior ideal and attested that he would look learn from the Saurashtra left-armer.

“I am lucky that I have JD bhai in my team. I would take this in a positive manner (that he may not be first choice). Also, from a senior cricketer, you learn about off the field stuff of how to carry yourself and this is our time to learn,” Singh said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Rahul Dravid, who was been given the burden to shape the younger players in their formative years, has been integral in bringing the best out of young players in recent years. Akash, who plays in the domestic circuit for the state of Rajasthan, stated that “Rahul sir’s” tips during the Under-19 days have helped him grow as a cricketer and have also made him mentally stronger.

“Rahul sir would always emphasise on how I can improve and speaks about how to keep a positive mindset. He focuses a lot on mental make-up and I can feel that in last six months, I have become mentally stronger. So whenever I feel I am under pressure, I go back to what Rahul sir tells me,” he said.