IPL 2020 | Love how Shikhar Dhawan goes about his game, expresses David Miller

Rajasthan Royals' David Miller has stated that he really enjoys watching Shikhar Dhawan bat. Miller, who will represent RR for the first time this IPL, also gave insights into his chat with South African great AB de Villiers, whom he had approached to understand his mindset towards the game.

Explosive batsman David Miller, who jointly holds the world record for the fastest T20I century, is all set to represent his new franchise, Rajasthan Royals, in the 2020 edition of the IPL. Miller, who represented Kings XI Punjab until last year, was a steal for RR as they secured his services for a mere 75 Lakhs INR. The Protea batter, in the RR camp, will join an already star-studded Rajasthan batting line-up which features the likes of Ben Stokes, Steven Smith and Jos Buttler.

Speaking to IANS, the Pietermaritzburg-born cricketer named Aussie legends Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist as his role models, but lavished praise on Indian and Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, whom he termed an absolute joy to watch.

“There are many cricketers that I admire. Growing up my role models were Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist. Both of them were left-handers and always took the aggressive and positive route. Someone I’ve really enjoyed seeing batting in the IPL has been Shikhar Dhawan,” Miller told IANS.

“I just love how he goes about his game. I’ve got to know him as a person as well. He is extremely relaxed about his outlook on his game and is very professional. But at the same time, he understands that cricket is cricket and sometimes things turn out differently. But, yeah, just the way he goes about his business and is a really consistent performer. So, I really enjoy watching him bat,” the 31-year-old added.

Miller also spoke about his chat with South African great AB de Villiers and revealed how lucky he is to have represented his country alongside a legend like AB, who, according to Miller, has been helping him to understand his own game.

“With AB, I’ve always had lots of discussions and I have always told him that he’s very lucky that I’m not a bowler because otherwise, he wouldn’t be scoring so many runs. Jokes aside, I’ve been talking with AB about the mindset he goes in with and stuff like that,” he said.

“So, I’ve been really fortunate to have him around to chat with, regarding certain things to have had the relationship that I have with him playing for the Proteas for many years now,” stated Miller.

The 132-ODI and 78 T20I-veteran old also asserted that he isn't at all worried about playing at RR for the first time as he has already played alongside the likes of Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Manan Vohra and Ankit Rajpoot for Kings XI Punjab.

“I’ve known some of the guys at the Royals having played with and against some of them. I wouldn’t say that I know them too well but, obviously, I’ve known them as competitors. Tom Curran is someone I know pretty well and have got on really well with him in the past,” said Miller.

“Andrew Tye I played with for the Kings XI Punjab. Oshane Thomas as well…I’ve played with him in Jamaica. I’ve also played with Ankit Rajpoot and Manan Vohra for the Kings XI. So, I’ve actually played with quite a few of the guys but I am really looking forward to meeting with the guys with whom I haven’t played much and the whole of the team,” further added the former KXIP batsman.

For a professional cricketer who is playing cricket, Covid-19 testing is a must but Miller doesn't feel too comfortable about them. The Protea batsman, however, admitted that he will get habituated to it over time.

The southpaw asserted, “I’ve been tested around six or seven times since the whole thing started. I’ve been hearing that moving forward we’re going to be having a test every four to five days so there’ going to be some tests coming down our noses. It’s a very uncomfortable feeling but it’s obviously important, we need to do it and you do get used to these things with time.”