IPL 2020 | English and Aussie players likely to join teams on September 20 or 21, reveals VVS Laxman

SRH batting coach VVS Laxman has said that Aussie and English players are likely to join the team from their first game. Australian superstar David Warner leads the SRH side while English gloveman Jonny Bairstow is an integral part of the side for the IPL, which commences from September 19.

While there was a point in time when staging the IPL looked improbable, given an unprecedented situation created by the novel Coronavirus, fortunately, for the cricketing fans and everyone related to the sport, an alternative country was finalized in the form of UAE, which will host the 13th edition of the lucrative league from September 19 to November 10. And now, almost five months post the originally scheduled date, preparations for 2020 IPL are going on in full swing, with the teams having already landed in the UAE.

Sunrisers Hyderabad held their first virtual team meeting on Friday, wherein batting coach VVS Laxman opined that he is expecting Australian and England players to make it to Hyderabad’s first game, which might be on either September 20 or 21. The SRH team features Aussie players like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Billy Stanlake and lone Englishman Jonny Bairstow. England and Australia will be playing a limited-overs series comprising three T20Is and ODIs each from September 4 to September 16.

“Also to Kane [Williamson] and Davey [David Warner], all those who are on international assignments, all the very best and I am sure that you will be at your best when you join the franchise, starting the first game probably on the 20 or 21st [September],” said Laxman, in a video posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle.

The former Indian veteran hoped the team would be back on the ground practicing from Saturday onwards. Laxman also stated that he very well understands how challenging it will be to play amid ongoing pandemic and also given the fact that the team will be playing away from their fortress, Hyderabad.

“I think it is going to be a different kind of challenge [playing away from Hyderabad] but ultimately I am sure we all will be looking forward to playing the game that we love so much. Hopefully from the 29th [August] onwards we will be back on the cricket ground, practising and once the tournament starts we will kick off with the matches,” he told the squad.