IPL 2020 | Dishant Yagnik to join RR camp after testing negative for Covid-19

In what comes as great news for the 2008 IPL Champions Rajasthan Royals , fielding coach Dishant Yagnik is all set to join the side after he completed a 14-day quarantine, cleared two Covid-19 tests and a fitness test respectively. The 37-year-old was the first person related to IPL to have tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, he stayed back in India when the rest of the staff members and players reached UAE, which is staging the 13th edition of the cash-rich IPL from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

There are still barriers that the Rajasthan lad will need to cross before he can join the team, though. The former Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper will have to undergo a Covid-19 Test at the airport. Not only that, as per the BCCI protocols, Dishant will need to self-isolate for six days and undergo three more Covid-19 tests, and only after testing negative in those will he be allowed to join the team again.