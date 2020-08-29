IPL 2020 | Dishant Yagnik to join RR camp after testing negative for Covid-19

Today at 4:25 PM
Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik, who had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks earlier, has tested negative and will join the franchise in UAE. He has completed 14 days in isolation after testing negative and is now eligible to fly out to UAE, as per the BCCI Covid protocols.
In what comes as great news for the 2008 IPL Champions Rajasthan Royals, fielding coach Dishant Yagnik is all set to join the side after he completed a 14-day quarantine, cleared two Covid-19 tests and a fitness test respectively. The 37-year-old was the first person related to IPL to have tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, he stayed back in India when the rest of the staff members and players reached UAE, which is staging the 13th edition of the cash-rich IPL from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.
There are still barriers that the Rajasthan lad will need to cross before he can join the team, though. The former Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper will have to undergo a Covid-19 Test at the airport. Not only that, as per the BCCI protocols, Dishant will need to self-isolate for six days and undergo three more Covid-19 tests, and only after testing negative in those will he be allowed to join the team again.
Earlier today, it was reported that CSK player Ruturaj Gaikwad became the second player from the side to test positive for novel Coronavirus. As many as 12 members of CSK staff, to date, have also tested positive for the deadly virus.
