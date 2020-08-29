IPL 2020 | Contacts of Covid-positive personnel isolated from rest of squad, confirm BCCI

In the wake of a dozen CSK team members testing positive for the Covid-19 virus, the BCCI, in a press release, confirmed that the contacts of the members who tested positive have been isolated from the rest of the squad. The board further insisted that they have implemented strict testing protocols.

The news of over dozen members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise testing positive for the Covid-19 virus has caused great distress amongst fans and other teams and individuals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the BCCI, through a press release, have reassured that there is no reason for anyone to hit the panic button - yet.

The board confirmed that a total of 13 members, including two cricketers, have tested positive thus far, but added that all close contacts - regardless of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic - have been isolated from the rest of the squad. The board, in the release, also spoke about the stringent testing measures that have been implemented by them to ensure safety.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE. Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme.

"Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport staff.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team. As per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols, testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 Season," read a release from the BCCI on Saturday.

While there have been cries from fans to cancel the tournament, taking the health and safety of the players into account, the reassurance from BCCI all but suggests that the T20 extravaganza, scheduled to kick off on September 19, looks likely to go ahead as planned.