ENG vs PAK | Find batting in the middle-order quite tricky compared to opening, admits Tom Banton

Following a 42-ball 71 against Pakistan, Tom Banton opened up that he finds batting at the top of the order more comfortable than batting in the ‘tricky’ middle-order. He also added that he will keep scoring runs to ensure that it will difficult for the selectors to not pick him next series.

Even before making his T20I debut for England, Tom Banton’s range of shots had earned him plaudits on the T20 circuit around the world. While his first stint with the Three Lions came in the middle of the order, against New Zealand, where he scored only 56 runs, Banton admitted that he finds batting in the middle-order quite tricky.

However, in comparison, the right-hander stated that he would love opening the innings in the future after he scored a 42-ball 71 opening the innings against Pakistan in the first T20I on Friday. During the innings, the right-hander entertained with his charismatic shots, including taking the spinners head-on. Rightly so, Banton also pointed out that getting into England’s top-order would be quite a struggle, given that he only opened the innings in the absence of Jason Roy, England’s first-choice opener.

"I find the middle quite tricky obviously as I've not done it really at all. So I'd like to open if possible. I guess the white-ball team at the moment, when it's at full strength, is so good I'm not going to break into it at the moment. I'm just going to try and keep scoring as many runs and putting the other guys under pressure and we'll see how it goes from there," Banton said, reported Cricbuzz.

Since the New Zealand fiasco, the 21-year-old also acknowledged that he has worked on a few things, in terms of his batting technique whilst confidence still being the key factor.

"I've worked on a few things over the winter, technique-wise, just on my stance, etc. For me, I like to keep it quite simple. There will be days when you don't do well. It's one innings, I could go duck, duck in the next two. But for me it's just confidence and this has given me that, so hopefully I can keep putting scores on the board."

While staying grounded following an incredible knock against Pakistan, the right-hander proclaimed that he will try to score as many runs as possible, to make it difficult for the selectors not to pick him in the future.

"I don't want to look too far ahead because there's a lot of cricket to be played before then. But I'm just going to keep trying to score as many runs as possible and make it difficult for the selectors not to pick me."