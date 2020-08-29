CPL 2020 | St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs - Statistical Preview

Two teams with similar fortunes, perhaps one struggling more than the other, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs will take on each other in Match 18 of CPL tonight. At the halfway stage, both teams are lying at unwanted bottom positions and will be desperate to go one up on the other.

Form guide

Jamaica Tallawahs - L W L L W

After making a brilliant start with a five-wicket win against St Lucia Zouks, Jamaica Tallawahs haven't been consistent, losing three games out of four, despite boasting the best performing spin attack with the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane. Jamaica’s batting has struggled greatly, letting the team down invariably. Pakistani dasher Asif Ali has unperformed after two good knocks, Chadwick Walton has been completely unimpressive, and Andre Russell has had a mountain to move on his broad shoulders. All-rounders like Powell and Carlos Brathwaite have also been ineffective. Jamaica might have lost their last game against Barbados Tridents in the absence of Russell, but he's likely to feature today, which will boost the team's chances against the tournament's worst performing team- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots- L W L L L

When you lose four games out of five, every subsequent game turns into a do-or-die encounter and who better than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to understand this. After tasting their first victory against Barbados Tridents on back of an exceptional knock by Evin Lewis, Patriots failed to carry over the momentum with their slip-up against Zouks, where Mohammad Nabi blew them away with a fifer. Over-dependence on openers Lewis and Chris Lynn with the latter struggling big time, a relatively weak middle-order and the absence of Fabian Allen have all contributed to the miseries of the Patriots. But against an inconsistent Jamaica Tallawahs, the Rayad-Emrit led side will try to do everything possible to prove how "determined" they are to turn things around as their skipper had asserted after losing the last game. They won’t be favourites heading into tonight’s encounter, that’s for sure.

Key Batsmen

Jamaica Tallawahs - Andre Russell

Glenn Philips has done a decent job for Jamaica Tallawahs thus far, but it is impossible to overlook a certain Andre power-hitter Russell when a team has his name on the sheet in T20 cricket. The Jamaican all-rounder, who boasts a career strike-rate of almost 170, has tonked 432 sixes in 274 T20 innings. The batting powerhouse almost took his side home against Guyana Amazon Warriors chasing 119 runs with a 37-ball-52, which included five maximums, but got no support whatsoever. He has averaged 58 with the bat this season, but his strike-rate has been on the lower side - 116 - owing to the slow and dry nature of the surfaces. Russell's presence and performance will be of paramount importance if Tallawahs have to land the knock-out punch on the face of the Patriots.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots- Evin Lewis

With 161 runs in five innings, opener Even Lewis has been the most potent weapon in batting for the Patriots. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' lone victory against Tridents, which had the likes of Rashid, Santner, Holder, and Walsh in their bowling attack, was largely owing to the batting masterclass by Lewis, where he smoked 89 runs, with next best score of 22 coming from the bat of Ben Dunk. Lewis failed to convert starts of 29 and 30 against Zouks and Guyana Amazon Warriors but has been the backbone of Patriots batting, and he will need to take down the bowling of Jamaica, if the Patriots are to register their second win.

Key Bowlers

Jamaica Tallawahs - Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistani sensation Mujeeb Ur Rahman has spun a web in CPL 2020 with his fox-esque variations, which have proved too hot to handle for batsmen. With 12 wickets in five games, he is the leading wicket-taker in the tourney. His remarkable economy rate - 4.05 - has been the best by any bowler in the last five years (min 15 overs) when it comes major T20 franchise leagues, which speaks volumes about how incredible he has been for his side. The finger spinner has formed a brilliant combination with Sandeep Lamichhane. Mujeeb will be crucial in the Tallawahs' quest to outfox Lewis and Lynn.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots- Imran Khan

Leg-spinner Imran Khan has only played two games for the Patriots, but has already made an impression. In the last game against the St Lucia Zouks, the 36-year-old was brilliant as he took out Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, and Mark Deyal. He had finished with figures of 3/23 but was completely overshadowed by Nabi, who had taken a five wicket-haul. Imran will look to take forward his wicket-taking form against Jamaica Tallawahs, in what has been a tournament tilted in favor of spinners.

1XBET PREDICTIONS

Given how listless St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have been so far, it will be very difficult for them to overpower Jamaica Tallawahs. With the deadly spin duo of Mujeeb and Sandeep in full-flow and the power hitting and match-winning potential of Andre Russell, Jamaica will look to come out with all guns blazing to thump an already fragile Patriots and thus we, here at 1X Bet, predict the Tallawahs to come out as victors on Saturday.

Predicted XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell (C), Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Nkrumah Bonner, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Rayad Emrit (c), Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 29, 11:45 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code