CPL 2020 | Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders - Statistical Preview

Two of the favourites to win the competition this year, Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders will go head-to-head on Saturday, in what's set to be the clash-of-the-titans. While the Tridents have been unable to sustain their form from last season, TKR have remained unbeaten this year.

Form Guide

Barbados Tridents - W L L L W

The Tridents came into this year’s competition well-hyped after their win last season. However, their expectations were poked like a bubble by a toddler this season, with them winning only two of their first five games. On Wednesday, the Tridents overcame the challenge of facing the Jamaica Tallawahs, with a 36-run victory but their opposition on Saturday isn’t a small side.

Trinbago Knight Riders - W W W W W

What more can a side do than win five games in a row? They can make it six and continue their golden form and a struggling Tridents side might just be the ideal prey for the same. While the Knight Riders got home close in the first encounter, they have managed to ease and breeze past sides in the rest of the encounters this season. While Darren Bravo has returned to form with the bat, Ali Khan has continued his surge with the ball in his hand.

Key Batsmen

Barbados Tridents - Kyle Mayers

Just three days before this clash against TKR, Mayers had an outstanding day against the Tallawahs, where he scored a 59-ball 85. While it included three boundaries and eight sixes, it surely could not have come at a more opportune time for the hosts. The Tridents were on the back of a three-match losing streak in the competition, but thanks to Mayers, they won the contest by 36 runs. Against the Knight Riders, with a struggling top-order of Charles and Hope, all eyes would be on Mayers to keep his good run going.

Trinbago Knight Riders - Darren Bravo

Sunil Narine and Colin Munro put on a show in Knight Riders’ colours in the first three games. However, since then, southpaw Darren Bravo has taken the onus of run-scoring and has scored 147 runs in the tournament, at an average of 73.50 having faced 121 balls this season. Against Tridents, even with or without Narine, Bravo would be ready to face the charge.

Key Bowlers

Barbados Tridents - Rashid Khan

Blind-folded if there is one bowler you would pick from the Tridents side, it would and should be the Afghan leggie, Rashid Khan. He’s a magician, yes, but more importantly, in the T20 format, he certainly has the skill set to go past the best of batsmen on his day. His seven wickets this season, at an average of 19.28, makes Rashid the best bet for the Tridents to pick up wickets. Once again, Holder would throw the ball to his leg-spinner to pick up the wickets against TKR.

Trinbago Knight Riders - Ali Khan

Let’s make it clear, Ali Khan, on form, is Trinbago Knight Riders' best bowler, alongside Khary Pierre and Dwayne Bravo, but more importantly, he is "the wicket-taker" for the franchise. The raw pacer from the USA has certainly made the league his own, bowling out opponents in the powerplay overs. Given Tridents’ terrible top-order, Ali Khan would certainly be key to TKR’s chances against the Tridents.

Predicted XIs

TKR - Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

When to Watch: Aug 29, 7.30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code