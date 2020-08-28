Sachin Tendulkar closest to batting perfection, reckons Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, who is himself regarded as one of the legends of the game, has opined that he has seen many batsmen since his early age but no one has come close to batting perfection than Sachin Tendulkar. He further praised technical aspects of Sachin’s game and the way he adapted to T20 cricket.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut at the age of 16 in 1989 in Pakistan, announced his retirement in 2013 after playing a record 200 Tests and 463 ODIs. Considered as the greatest to ever grace the sport, Tendulkar has 15921 Test runs at an average of 53.79 and in ODIs, he has a staggering 18426 runs at an average of 44.83. Often referred to as ‘God of cricket’, Tendulkar is, to date, the only cricketer to have scored 100 (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs) international centuries.

It’s not just the record books that are filled with the name of Master Blaster, however. No technical aspect of batting is complete without giving an example of the magician from Mumbai and reflecting upon the same points, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said Tendulkar is the closest thing to batting perfection.

“As far as I am concerned, the closest thing to batting perfection… Sachin Tendulkar. I’ve never seen a batsman (like him) and I’ve seen many from the time I was growing up, from the time I played and now from the time I’ve been watching cricket, I’ve seen many terrific batsmen but nobody had came close to batting perfection like Sachin Tendulkar has,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar, who was the first cricketer to score 10,000 Test runs and held the record for most centuries in the format before Tendulkar broke it, pointed out that Sachin had every shot in the book and praised the Master Blaster for adapting well to the shortest format of cricket.

“The backlift, the head, the balance, everything, the way he would lean forward, the balance when he’d play off the front foot, the balance when he would play off the backfoot, on the off side, on the leg side... And later on when the T20 came in, playing the scoop shot, he pulled it off fantastically. He had everything,” Gavaskar added.