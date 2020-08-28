Reports | Virat Kohli to tour Australia despite expected birth of first child

While Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to social media platforms, on Thursday, to announce that he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in the month of January, the news came as a minor scare for the Indian Test side, who are scheduled to be in action versus Australia during the said time period. India are set to play Australia in a four-Test series Down Under, starting December 3, and while it is uncertain when exactly Kohli is expecting the birth of his child, the Indian skipper leaving the touring party will be a huge blow for the Indians who, in the case of Kohli leaving, will be without their skipper who averages 55 on Australian soil.