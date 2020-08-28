Reports | Chennai Super Kings training postponement due to Covid-19-positive case

Today at 5:18 PM
After the reports of Chennai Super Kings postponing their camp by four days came to the fore, it has now emerged that the delay is apparently due to a positive coronavirus case. So now the entire CSK squad, including support staff and officials, had to undergo their fourth COVID test on Friday.
Just a few hours ago, ESPN Cricinfo reported that Chennai Super Kings would be extending their training resumption by four days, but there was no clarification received. Although it was speculated that there might be a COVID case, it has now been confirmed by Times of India, who cited an internal source as the major reason for the same.
The publication reported that the member(s) had tested positive after they landed in Dubai and as a result, they will have to appear for a fourth test even though the BCCI have mandated three tests for every touring party. As a matter of fact, the Super Kings reached Dubai on August 21 and was supposed to kick start their training today.
"Even when football started in Europe, a few players had tested positive. So with eight IPL teams and over 1000 members, this was a possibility. This could have happened to any team. It is just unlucky that it has happened to CSK despite taking all kinds of precautions," the source told TOI on Friday.
