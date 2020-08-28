Reports | Chennai Super Kings extend Quarantine schedule with training pushed to September 1

For reasons not clear yet, Chennai Super Kings have extended their Quarantine schedule in the team hotel by another four days and will start prepping for the event from September 1. After the decision, a franchise urged the IPL to issue an advisory to all teams to update them about the test results.

Led by MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings landed in Dubai on August 21 and as per the Quarantine itinerary, they were supposed to kick-start their training from Friday. However, ESPN Cricinfo reported that for reasons not revealed yet, they will now start the proceedings from September 1. The decision has set panic amongst all franchises as they have asked the IPL to update them on the delays and if there is a Covid-19 related case in the Chennai camp.

As per the protocols laid out by the BCCI, all eight teams and staff members will have to undergo a test at the airport upon landing in the UAE and then that will be followed by three tests on days 1, 3 and 5 of the quarantine period in the team hotel. Only after all test results come out negative are the teams are allowed to start training.

The decision fundamentally means the Super Kings will be the last franchise to start training for the tournament. As per the report, Rajasthan Royals, who were one of the first franchises to have landed in the UAE, have already held two training sessions while Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will conduct their first training session on Friday.

As a matter of fact, last year’s finalist Chennai Super Kings had conducted a short conditioning camp for the Indian players in Chennai from August 15-20 and was attended by MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar along with bowling coach L Balaji.